Man indicted for killing Crossville Police K-9 Cain

28-year-old Dustin Lee Dixon was arrested, suspected of stabbing a CPD K9, stealing a truck and evading authorities. (Photo: WBIR)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - A man has been indicted for the death of a Crossville Police Department K-9.

Police arrested Dustin Lee Dixon on Aug. 2 after he allegedly lead authorities on a chase in a stolen semi-truck and then took off running. K-9 Cain was stabbed after he encountered Dixon in the woods.

Dixon was indicted on Oct. 16. The indictment states he intentionally killed K-9 Cain while Cain was chasing him. K-9 Cain is valued at over $10,000, according to the indictment. He's been charged with the killing of a service animal, theft over $10,000, aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, DUI, and violation of implied consent.

Police said they were going after a semi-truck around that crashed into another vehicle on Highway 68 near Grassy Cove before swerving into the path of a Cumberland County patrol vehicle.

Both Crossville Police officers and Cumberland County deputies chased the semi-truck to a dirt road off Genesis Road at Obed River, where it crashed into a tree. The suspect, 28-year-old Dustin Lee Dixon, then ran into the woods.

A lieutenant with CPD's K-9 unit sent K-9 Cain into the woods to find Dixon. When the dog returned, the lieutenant saw multiple stab wounds on his chest.

Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox says the K9 stabbed earlier Wednesday morning has died of its injuries. (Photo: WBIR)

Authorities said the truck Dixon was driving had been stolen from a Crossville business earlier in the night.

The indictment states the semi-truck belonged to Floyd Turner. It's valued at over $10,000.

