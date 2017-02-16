Man indicted in East Knoxville killing

Photo: Knox County Sheriff's Office

A Knoxville man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man last month.

Odell L. Glass, 34, was being held in the Knox County jail on an unrelated charge when a Knox County grand jury returned the indictment, which includes felony murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Someone shot Michael Nolan, 58, the afternoon of Jan. 3 in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. He tried to drive himself to get help and was found stricken about a block away.

Nolan later died.

Glass, who has a record that includes convictions for aggravated assault and DUI, was arrested the next day on outstanding warrants for evading Arrest and driving on a revoked license.

Glass was being held Thursday without bond.

