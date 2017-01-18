Man killed in officer-involved shooting after Hamilton Co. chase

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed a man died in an officer-involved shooting in Soddy Daisy on Tuesday night. (Photo: Kelly McCarthy, WRCB-TV)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed a man died in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday night.

Christopher Sexton, 29, brandished a weapon and pointed it at officers following a police pursuit, according to a TBI release.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies then shot and killed Sexton, according to the TBI. Authorities pronounced Sexton dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured, according to the TBI.

The TBI did not mention how many law enforcement officers fired at Sexton or how many times officers shot him.

The pursuit started around 5 p.m. Tuesday when officers noticed Sexton was in violation of an order of protection. A police chase led through Hamilton and Sequatchie counties. Police backed off at times citing safety concerns.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies ran Sexton’s truck off the road near Sequoyah Road.

Sexton then exited the truck before the shooting incident.

Officers from Red Bank and Soddy Daisy were at the scene, but were not involved in the shooting.

The TBI said it does not identify officers involved in officer-involved shootings. The TBI will share its findings with the district attorney general for his review and consideration.

The investigation is ongoing.

WRCB-TV contributed to this story.

(© 2017 WBIR)