Man sentenced to 8 years after soliciting minors for sex

Patrick C. McCoy (Photo: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

An East Tennessee man received an eight year sentence on Friday after investigators said he had tried on several occasions to have sex with children for cash.

The Knoxville Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Patrick C. McCoy in July 2015.

Authorities arrested McCoy after he agreed to meet a 12 year-old boy for sex in exchange for $100.

Investigators examined his cell phone and figured out that he had done the same thing in 22 separate occasions. They determined McCoy was trying to solicit minors through a third party, but never actually came into contact with a child.

McCoy submitted a guilty plea in December for two counts of Solicitation of a Minor - Rape of a Child.

After his sentence is complete, McCoy will be registered on the lifetime sex offender registry.

