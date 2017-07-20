Man sentenced to 80 years for raping, impregnating girl when she was 10 & 11 years old

Trendell Ray Brady (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - A Knoxville man has been sentenced to the maximum sentence of 80 years for raping and impregnating a child twice when she was 10 and 11 years old.

Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child. Judge Steve Sword sentenced Brady to 80 years in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Office of the District Attorney General.

At the trial, which lasted 3 days, evidence beginning in 2003 was presented to the jury. The evidence was from when the victim was 7 years old.

Brady started dating a family member of the victim and would babysit her and her siblings occasionally, according the DA's office. During this period, investigators said Brady molested and sexually assaulted the victim.

At age 10, the girl became pregnant, and DNA evidence confirmed Brady was the father. A few months later, when the girl was 11, she became pregnant again. Once again, DNA confirmed that Brady was the father.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man guilty of impregnating girl when she was 10 & 11

Brady admitted to investigators that he raped the child during several interviews, but at trial, unsuccessfully tried to blame the crimes on his twin brother.

The District Attorney's Office said each count of rape of a child carried a punishment between twenty-five and forty years. Prosecutors asked the Judge for the maximum sentence on each count to run consecutive to each other for a total effective sentence of eighty years in prison without the possibility of parole.

