Man shot and suspect on the run in East Knoxville shooting

Police lights.

A man is recovering in the hospital and a suspect is on the run after an overnight shooting in East Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in front of 2724 Magnolia Avenue around 12:55 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the suspect tried to rob a man and his girlfriend outside their apartment building before shooting the man in the right leg and his side.

The suspect fled and the man was taken to UT Medical Center for what officers said appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect is described to be a light-skinned black man with longer hair, dressed in black and possibly driving a small black pick-up truck.

KPD's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at (865) 215-7112.

