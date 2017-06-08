Man shot dead on W. Scott Avenue

(Photo: Jacom Stephens / Getty Images)

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on W. Scott Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 1 p.m. Thursday. They found an adult male inside his car who had been shot dead.

A news release from KPD said the department would release the name of the victim once his family had been notified.

If you have any information on this shooting, KPD asks you call its crime information line at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.

