Man stabbed repeatedly, KPD searching for vehicle

Police lights.

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department is searching white or gold Cadillac Escalade in connection to a stabbing Wednesday.

At 11:45 Wednesday night officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Cherry Street under I-40. They found a man lying on the ground who had been stabbed multiple times, KPD says. The victim was transported to UT Medical Center with serious injuries.

The KPD says early investigations seem to show that the stabbing stemmed from an altercation that started earlier Wednesday.

Investigators say a white or gold Cadillac Escalade picked up the victim at the Pilot on Magnolia Avenue before he was stabbed and thrown out of the vehicle on Cherry Street.

KPD asks that anyone who observed a vehicle matching the description call the department's crime hotline at 865-215-7212. Calls are anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.

