Man wanted for questioning in rape & murder of KY woman in her church

Dwight Mitchell Bell

SOMERSET, KY - A man who served time for killing his father is wanted for questioning in the rape and murder of a Kentucky woman who was found dead in her church.

The pastor of Denham Street Baptist Church in Somerset found 70-year-old Ruthie Carolyn New's body in the activity center on the church campus last week.





Ruthie Carolyn New

The Somerset Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Dwight Mitchell Bell for the theft of New's vehicle. They call him a "person of interest" in New's death.

According to WLEX, Bell was arrested for the death of his father in Indiana in 1999. He was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to several years in prison.

Bell is 41 years old, approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the Indianapolis area.

