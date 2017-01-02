Man who fled Loudon Co. authorities at traffic stop is in custody

Deputies with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office took Kavonte J. Carson into custody without incident in the Covenant Circle neighborhood just off of Highway 11. (Photo: Loudon County Sheriff's Office)

A man who fled from Loudon County authorities at a traffic stop was arrested on Monday morning.

Deputies with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office took Kavonte J. Carson into custody without incident in the Covenant Circle neighborhood just off of Highway 11.

Carson had multiple outstanding warrants out for his arrest from Anderson, Blount and Loudon counties. He initially ran away from a traffic stop around 12:02 a.m. Monday.

(© 2017 WBIR)