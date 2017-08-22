Maryville man arrested for attempted murder in Loudon County

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

A 19-year-old Maryville man wanted for attempted murder is now in custody, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Blount County Sheriff James Berrong said deputies arrested Dylan Garrow on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Officials said Garrow and a juvenile robbed a man in Loudon County about two weeks ago, and then tried to kill the man.

Loudon County Sheriff's Office deputies took the juvenile into custody a few days after the robbery. Garrow was arrested without incident at a home on Main Road in Maryville around 5 p.m. Friday.

He's currently being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility.

