Maryville man arrested for attempted murder in Loudon County

A 19-year-old Maryville man wanted for attempted murder is now in custody, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Blount County Sheriff James Berrong said deputies arrested Dylan Garrow on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.
Officials said Garrow and a juvenile robbed a man in Loudon County about two weeks ago, and then tried to kill the man.
Loudon County Sheriff's Office deputies took the juvenile into custody a few days after the robbery. Garrow was arrested without incident at a home on Main Road in Maryville around 5 p.m. Friday.
He's currently being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs