Maryville wife accused of trying to suffocate husband at the hospital

Sheila Hardin was charged with attempted criminal homicide this week. (Photo: WBIR)

BLOUNT COUNTY - A Maryville woman has been arrested for trying to suffocate her husband while he was in the hospital earlier this week.

Sheila D. Hardin, 52, of Louella Drive in Maryville faces a felony attempted criminal homicide charge after police say she placed a pillow over her husband's face at the Blount Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.

Maryville Police said they gathered their information on the incident from Hardin and other witnesses.

Hardin was in court on Wednesday. A judge set her bond at $70,000 for unlawfully attempting to kill another person, according to court documents.

© 2017 WBIR.COM