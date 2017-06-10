Maryville woman charged after human remains found on her property

Karen Walker Headrick

Blount County authorizes have arrested and charged a woman with criminal murder after human remains were found on her property.

Authorities said they took 47-year-old Karen Walker Headrick into custody Saturday and charged her with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse. She is being held on bonds totaling $1.25 million pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12.

The BCSO said the remains were found on Headrick's property on Butterfly Gap Loop in a burn pile Friday. Investigators found a makeshift grave a short distance away, as well as evidence that consisted of chemicals they say were used in an attempt to conceal the decomposing body.

The person who died is still unidentified at the moment, but the Knox County Regional Forensics Center will release their identity at the 'appropriate time.'

Friends of a missing Blount County woman said on Saturday they were fearing the worst after the remains were discovered.

Mary Ruth Walker disappeared in early May, and Butterfly Gap Loop is the same street she lives on.

© 2017 WBIR.COM