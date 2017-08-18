Memphis K-9 dies after being left in officer's hot car

K-9 Gunner died Tuesday after being left in his officer's hot patrol car. (Photo: Custom)

SOUTHAVEN, MISS. - A police dog in Memphis has died after being left in an officer's hot car, according to NBC-affiliate WMC.

6-year-old mixed lab, Gunner, passed away from heat-related injuries. The car was turned off and did not have the safety equipment installed to prevent the situation from happening, according to Southaven Police Division Supervisor Mark Little.

An investigation has been launched into why the safety equipment was not already installed. Little said he anticipates disciplinary action once the investigation is complete.

He told WMC that nothing like this has ever happened in their department before and they will do everything they can to keep it from happening in the future.

