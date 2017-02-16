Roane Co. Director of Schools Leah Rice Watkins meets with concerned parents about a threat at Midway High School (Photo: Burk, Tonja, WBIR)

An 18-year-old Roane County man is accused of falsely reporting a threat against Midway High School last week.

Houston Knight was being held on a felony charge of making a false report. According to the Roane County Sheriff's Office, if convicted Knight could face a sentence of three to 15 years in prison.

The Sheriff's Office and Roane County District Attorney General's Office announced Knight's arrest on Thursday afternoon.

Knight posted an undisclosed online threat against Midway High in Roane County on Feb. 6, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He will be held in the Roane County Jail for the time being. As of Thursday afternoon, bond had not been set and he had not been arraigned, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He faces a Feb. 24 in-jail court appearance.

The Roane News reported that Knight was a Midway senior.

Concerned parents contacted 10News last week after hearing rumors that someone had made a threat against the school.

Sheriff's authorities confirmed they were in the midst of an investigation but declined to discuss specifics. They were working with the Roane County school system, according to Chief Deputy Tim Phillips.

Said Roane County Director of Schools Leah Watkins: “It’s more of a threat for sure but the details of that threat are still under investigation. But it’s certainly something we would treat as a threat.”

Watkins told parents school officials would not have put children in harm's way.

"If your children had been at risk as a result of this, they would not have been at school. That you can be assured of," the director said last week at an informal gathering.

(© 2017 WBIR)