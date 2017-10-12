Missing N.C. teen found after human trafficking sting in Knox County

A missing teen from North Carolina is being reunited with her family after Knox county officers arrested three people in a human trafficking sting.

According to arrest records, the Knox County Sheriff's Office Vice Unit was conducting an undercover prostitution operation Tuesday after seeing an advertisement online.

The undercover detective contacted 27-year-old Timothy King of Hickory, N.C. and arranged for "an appointment for a two girl special." The detective was told to go to the Holiday Inn at 9143 Executive Drive in Knoxville.

When the detective arrived, he was told to go to a room to make a deal with two women, Jesse McMinn and Tabitha Banks, for $340 to receive an hour of full service sex. The report said McMinn provided the detective with a condom before the two got undressed.

Officers arrested the two women along with King, saying King provided security for both. The report said hotel management provided proof that the tom was registered under King's name and that the women claimed King drove them from North Carolina.

When officers checked King's car, they found a missing teen from Asheville, N.C. The report said the girl was verified missing through the National Crime Information Center.

Officers took the girl to Richard L. Bean juvenile detention center to be reunited with her family.

King is facing felony charges of trafficking of sexual servitude and is set to be arraigned in court Thursday before his preliminary hearing on Oct. 19.

The two women are facing prostitution charges and will be in court on the same days.

