Mom pleads guilty to abandoning toddler in woods

Virginia Cora-Lee Seal, (Photo: CCSO)

JACKSBORO, TENN. - A Campbell County mother who admitted she was high on meth when she abandoned her toddler overnight in the woods has pleaded guilty to child abuse and neglect.

In October 2015, Virginia Cora-Lee Seal of Jacksboro was arrested after employees of a pet resort heard crying in the woods behind the business. They found a 23-month-old boy, dressed only in diapers and carrying a pink blanket, in a patch of brambles that they said used to be a hog pen. A pit bull sat outside the pen, and seemed to be guarding the child.

Seal told authorities that she was using meth, and thought she'd given the little boy to her father or a fireman, but she wasn't sure.

On Tuesday, she pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated child abuse, child neglect and child endangerment. She received a 15 year prison sentence, with a chance at parole after 13 years and 6 months, according to the Campbell County Criminal Court Clerk's office.

