Morristown police looking for armed robbery suspect

Morristown Police are asking for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect who took an undisclosed amount of cash from the Shell gas station on South Cumberland Street on Thursday, May 25, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy Morristown Police Department)

The Morristown Police Departments is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened early Thursday morning.

Police say a man entered the Shell gas station on South Cumberland Street in Morristown around 3:30 a.m. brandishing a revolver and demanding money from the store clerk.

The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said the man was last seen running west on Lincoln Avenue.

Police are asking for the public's help locating the suspect. Officials said he was wearing a black long sleeve pullover, gray shorts, long black socks, white shoes and a red, white and blue NY hat. His face was covered with a gray cloth, and he was carrying a chrome-plated revolver.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Hamblen County dispatch center at 423-585-2701. You can also report tips anonymously on the MPD tip line at 423-585-1833.

