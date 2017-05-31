Morristown Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Courtesy Morristown Police Department.

Morristown Police are searching for a suspect in the second armed robbery on South Cumberland Street in a week.

Police say a man entered the BP gas station on South Cumberland just after midnight Wednesday morning and purchased a drink. When the clerk opened the cash register, the man pulled out a knife and reached into the register and grabbed the money.

The man fled the store on foot running north with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Morristown police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

He is a white male in his late 20s or 30s, approximately 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing a ball cap with a dark colored hoodie.





Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call the Hamblen County dispatch center at 423-585-2701. You can also report anonymous tips to the MPD tip line at 423-585-1833.

Last Friday, Morristown police arrested a man accused of robbing the Shell gas station on South Cumberland Avenue with a gun.

© 2017 WBIR.COM