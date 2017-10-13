Morristown Police warn about man impersonating an officer

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

The Morristown Police Department is warning residents after taking at least two reports of a man impersonating a police officer who took cash and wallets from victims at their homes.

Police said witnesses told them the man appeared to be wearing a badge and a gun.

There have been two cases reported on Hedrick Street and West Charles Street where a man made his way inside a home and then frisked the person who let him inside.

In one case, the man asked for cash and identifying documents, and then fled the home in a 2005 four-door gray car. The only description police had for the man in that case was that he was about 5 feet tall.

In another case, the man fled the home with a victim's wallet, and was driving a two-door cream-colored GMC Sierra.

The man was described as 5-feet, 5 inches tall with a muscular build, buzz-cut hair and 35 to 38 years old. The victim said the man had a red tattoo on his right hand and forearm, and said the man had a police-style radio with an earpiece, handcuffs and a black handgun inside his waistband.

If you believe you have seen someone impersonating a police officer, call the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-2701.

