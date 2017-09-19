MPD: Driveway sealing scammers targeting Morristown

Morristown police are warning people to be on the lookout for a recent home improvement scam.

According to the police, two men driving a white Ford Puck-up truck with a mounted tank claim to be an asphalt sealing service, offering to seal peoples' driveways. Police are saying their services are just a front to scam people out of money without ever providing a service, though.

Once the men receive payment upfront, police said the two will claim they need to grab additional equipment to complete the job and then don't return.

The suspects are described as white men in their late 20's to early 30's. One of the suspects has multiple tattoos and short, dark hair.

Police said residents should always check the references of any contractors before signing any contracts or providing payment. If you suspect you've been scammed, police said to call Hamblen County Dispatch at (423) 585-2701 to speak with an officer.

