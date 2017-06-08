Mystery lingers over dead woman found in septic tank

Body found in Hawkins County septic pond (Photo: Burk, Tonja, Custom)

The woman whose body was found in a Hawkins County septic tank overflow pond in April could have died because of too much methamphetamine or from heart disease, Sheriff Ronnie Hawkins said in a news release Thursday.

Or, it's possible Donna M. Young, 38, drowned accidentally or because someone forced her to drown, according to the sheriff.

Her cause of death remains undetermined, although investigators are still looking into it, according to the sheriff. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office's Detective Division at 423-272-6514 or 423-272-4848.

Young, of Rogersville and previously of Maryland, was found the afternoon of April 5 in the pond near Meadowview Road.

Her body was sent for autopsy to the East Tennessee State University Division of Forensic Pathology in Johnson City.

Her name was released several days later. There appeared to be no obvious sign of trauma to the body.

She wore a tank top, hoody and blue jeans and sported a tattoo on her stomach.

It appeared she'd been in the water two or three days.

