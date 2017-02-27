Nail salon operator accused of fondling customers

Photo: Knox County Sheriff's Office

A South Knoxville nail salon operator is accused of sexually assaulting two customers who came to get a pedicure.

Dan Van Tran, 48, has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery. He runs Nails So Happy Salon at 7554 Mountain Grove Drive.

Bond was set at $10,000.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, it's possible there are more alleged victims. Police ask anyone who may have been a victim to call KPD Investigator Tom Thurman at 865-215-7317.

Thurman secured warrants against Van Tran on Sunday.

According to a release from spokesman Darrell DeBusk, the first customer told police she was sitting in a massage chair when Van Tran began pushing her pant legs up to her thighs. When she resisted, police allege, Van Tran grabbed her private area twice.

"As the victim tried to flee the store the suspect pushed the victim up against a column where he hugged and kissed her before she was finally able to flee from the attack," according to KPD.

The second customer alleged she was getting a pedicure when the salon operator pushed her pant legs up to her thighs, according to KPD.

"The victim attempted to push her pant legs back down when the suspect ran his hand and arm up and into the victim’s pants leg on the inside of her thigh," according to the KPD news release.

When the woman ran out, Van Tran followed her out, trying to get her phone number, according to KPD.

