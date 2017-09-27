Nashville church shooting suspect did not have gun permit, police say

Alleged church shooter Emanuel Kidega Samson is being transported to jail. MNPD

ANTIOCH, TENN. - The man authorities say is responsible for fatally shooting one woman and wounding seven others in a mass church shooting over the weekend did not have a handgun permit, Metro police confirmed Wednesday.

Police say Emanuel Samson, 25,opened fire at the end of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ's Sunday morning service in Antioch, killing churchgoer Melanie Crow, 38.

Law enforcement said Samson had a .40-caliber handgun and 9 mm handgun with him in the church and a .22-caliber handgun and semi-automatic AR-15 in his vehicle parked outside the building. According to police, Samson fired 12 rounds from the .40-caliber gun, reloading this gun, the only weapon believed to have been used during the shooting.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has completed its trace of the source of the guns but the agency is not releasing where they came from or whether they were stolen.

Neither are Nashville police despite multiple attempts by USA TODAY-Tennessee reporters to obtain the information.

Samson, of La Vergne, is charged with one count of homicide. Additional charges are pending, authorities have said.

A hearing on the criminal homicide charge was set in Davidson County General Sessions court Wednesday morning. It's set for Oct. 6.

