Nashville church shooting: Two more victims released from hospital, only 1 remains

NASHVILLE — Two more people shot by a lone gunman at a Nashville church last month have been released from the hospital, a hospital spokesperson said Thursday.

One other victim remains hospitalized in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokeswoman Kristin Smart said.

Peggy Spann, the wife of the minister at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, remains hospitalized, said Mike McPherson, colleague and friend of the church's Minister Joey Spann, 66.

The brazen Sept. 24 shooting left one dead and seven other parishioners seriously injured, Metro police said.

Joey Spann and his wife were shot along with fellow parishioners William Jenkins, 83; Marlene Jenkins, 84; and Linda Bush, 68.

Katherine Dickerson, 64, was also shot, and Robert "Caleb" Engle, 22, who was pistol whipped, were treated at TriStar Skyline Medical Center and released the night of the shooting, hospital officials there said.

Melanie Smith, 39, of Smyrna, who was shot as she left the morning church service, died.

The shooter, identified as Emanuel Kidega Samson, a 25-year-old Rutherford County man, accidentally shot himself after he was confronted by Engle. Samson was treated at an area hospital and was released into police custody the night of the shooting.

He has been charged with one count of criminal homicide and remained jailed Thursday without bond.

Additional charges are pending authorities said. He is due in court Friday for a hearing on his case.

A note found in Samson's Nissan Xterra referenced retaliation for a white supremacist's massacre at a black church two years ago in Charleston, South Carolina, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

While police have not released a motive for the attack, the note could offer a glimpse into his mindset.

The Associated Press in Washington, D.C. has not viewed the note, but it was summarized in an investigative report circulating among law enforcement.

The report said that "in sum and in no way verbatim," the note referenced revenge or retaliation for Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine black worshipers at a South Carolina church in 2015 and has since been sentenced to death.

It wasn't clear what Samson, who is black, is alleged to have written about the Roof shooting, or whether his note contained other details that might also speak to a motivation or state of mind.

Metro Nashville police have not commented on the note.

