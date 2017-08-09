Nashville man arrested for more than 50 pounds of pot

Courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Dept.

NASHVILLE - Nashville police officers seized more than 50 pounds of marijuana during a raid in a suburb of Nashville Wednesday.

Officers say they also found Xanax and a gun inside the home in Inglewood.

Arthur Williams, 42, was arrested in connection to the drug bust.

Search warrant @ 3817 Inglewood Cir S. leads to seizure of 58 lbs of marijuana, Xanax & Oxy pills, 1 gun. Arthur Williams, 42, arrested pic.twitter.com/m7KhyIUvlI — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 9, 2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM