Nashville man arrested for more than 50 pounds of pot

NASHVILLE - Nashville police officers seized more than 50 pounds of marijuana during a raid in a suburb of Nashville Wednesday.
Officers say they also found Xanax and a gun inside the home in Inglewood.
Arthur Williams, 42, was arrested in connection to the drug bust.
Search warrant @ 3817 Inglewood Cir S. leads to seizure of 58 lbs of marijuana, Xanax & Oxy pills, 1 gun. Arthur Williams, 42, arrested pic.twitter.com/m7KhyIUvlI— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 9, 2017
