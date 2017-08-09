WBIR
Nashville man arrested for more than 50 pounds of pot

WBIR 4:09 PM. EDT August 09, 2017

NASHVILLE - Nashville police officers seized more than 50 pounds of marijuana during a raid in a suburb of Nashville Wednesday.

Officers say they also found Xanax and a gun inside the home in Inglewood.

Arthur Williams, 42, was arrested in connection to the drug bust.

 

 

