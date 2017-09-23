Nashville teacher restrained 4-year-old boy in locker multiple times, new lawsuit states

Lockers in empty high school corridor (Photo: Jetta Productions Getty Images)

DAVIDSON COUNTY - (The Tennessean) An elementary school employee entered a Nashville school room in August after hearing pleas for help and saw a teacher physically restraining a 4-year-old boy in a locker, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday morning in Davidson County Circuit Court.

The employee immediately sought help from the principal at Neely's Bend Elementary School, who also reportedly went to the classroom and saw the teacher near the locker as the boy climbed out, according to the lawsuit.

The teacher restrained the kindergarten student in a locker three times, according to the lawsuit.

"(The boy) has suffered emotional distress arising out of this assault and false imprisonment," the lawsuit states. "(The boy) is afraid of the dark, must sleep with someone, and experiencing severe nightmares."

The case is assigned to a youth services detective with the Metro Nashville Police Department, according to information from police spokeswoman Kris Mumford.

A spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Children's Services confirmed the state agency is also investigating the allegation.



The teacher is "out of school for an undetermined time," according to statements attributed to the school principal in the lawsuit.

A Metro Nashville Public Schools spokeswoman confirmed the teacher is on "administrative leave."

"What we can confirm is that the person who suspected abuse notified DCS and immediately notified the school principal, who responded appropriately to a case of suspected child abuse against a school employee," said Michelle Michaud, public information officer for Metro schools.

The boy, referred to only by his initials in the lawsuit, is suing MNPS and the teacher for negligence, inflicting emotional distress, battery, assault, false imprisonment and other misconduct.

As a minor, he must file the suit through an adult. In this case, his mother.

The boy seeks $500,000 from the teacher and another $300,000 in damages from the school district. He is represented by attorney Roland Mumford.

Neely's Bend Elementary School is located in Madison and, unlike the area middle schools, is not part of the state-run Achievement School District.

There are also four, unrelated lawsuits recently filed accusing Metro schools of not properly responding to student-on-student sexual misconduct. The lawsuits accuse the district of not following federally mandated Title IX harassment investigations policies.

While the district has declined to comment on pending litigation, a spokeswoman recently said the district "has policies and procedures in place to address Title IX complaints."

Reach Dave Boucher at 615-878-9515, dboucher@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Dave_Boucher1.

