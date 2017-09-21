New Tazewell fugutive wanted on child sex abuse charges captured in Kentucky

Rick Brock, 52

A New Tazewell fugitive with an active warrant is behind bars again months after fleeing Tennessee.

Kentucky authorities have been searching for 53-year-old Rick James Brock since June 2017 after he disappeared from Tennessee before his trial for multiple child sex abuse charges. Troopers said Tennessee authorities notified them to be on the look-out for Brock for multiple counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Kentucky troopers captured him Wednesday evening in Harlan County after receiving a tip from a local business.

After his original arrest in 2016, Brock was charged with six counts of child rape and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a case in Claiborne County. Three months after he was extradited back to Tennessee to answer to the charges, Brock posted a half-million dollar bond and hadn't been heard from since.

In January 2016, TBI added Brock to their Top Ten Most Wanted List before U.S. Marshals captured him in Laurel County, Kentucky at his brother's home in London.

Brock is being held at the Harlan County Detention Center.

