No injuries in apparent West Broad Street drive-by shooting

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

CLINTON - No one was injured after an alleged drive-by shooting at a home on West Broad Street Wednesday.

At around 4:16 p.m., an anonymous 911 caller told dispatchers that a male suspect, in a black or gray colored vehicle, was shooting a rife in the direction of a home, according to Clinton Police.

Police said they found three adults and two minor children in the house. None of the residents sustained any injuries.



According to Clinton Police, detectives found bullet holes in the outside wall of the residence as well as in a vehicle parked nearby.

© 2017 WBIR.COM