Notorious restaurant burglar faces sentencing April 7

Melvin Dunn is accused of burglarizing three McDonald's regularly. (Photo: KCSO)

A career criminal with a fondness for breaking into fastfood restaurants faces decades in prison after a trial this week in Knox County Criminal Court.

Jurors convicted Melvin D. Dunn Jr., 46, of 11 counts that include burglary, evading arrest and possession of burglary tools.

Criminal Court Judge Scott Green will sentence him April 7.

In a 2014-15 spree, Dunn burglarized six McDonald's restaurants in Knox County, a Krystal's on Strawberry Plains Pike, a credit union on Northshore Drive, a restaurant on Woodland Avenue, a liquor store on Asheville Highway, and a Mellow Mushroom pizza place in Farragut, according to the Knox County District Attorney General's Office.

He got "tens of thousands of dollars" in the break-ins, prosecutors allege.

His method often included busting through drive-through windows or penetrating cinderblock walls, He'd then take the safe, pry off the hinges and grab the cash.

District Attorney General Charme Allen called him a "brazen professional criminal." The prosecution will ask Green to make Dunn serve multiple consecutive terms for his crimes.

Dunn's criminal history dates to 1990.

Dunn turned himself in in July 2015 after fleeing on foot following a traffic stop by the Knox County Sheriff's Office on Pellissippi Parkway.

Among the restaurants he was accused of hitting: the McDonald's at 7134 Oak Ridge Highway; the McDonald's at 10708 Hardin Valley Road; and the McDonald's at 9526 Northshore Drive.

