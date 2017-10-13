Number of Knoxville homicides surpasses yearly average

KNOXVILLE - It's a grim statistic.

With more than two-and-a-half months still left in the year, the number of homicides in Knoxville has already surpassed the yearly average.

Knoxville Police have already investigated 26 deaths this year. That's higher than the average yearly number of 25.

In 2015 and 2016, there were 18 homicides total throughout each year.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office has investigated an additional six homicides that occurred in their jurisdiction.

Last year, there were eight and in 2015 there were none.

While the number of deaths may be higher than normal, police want to reassure residents that Knoxville is still a safe place to live.

"If you're not involved in illegal activity, you're pretty safe," said KPD spokesperson Darrell DeBusk. "If you look at the incidents we've had, nearly every single one of them has been drug related. The individuals have been involved in illegal activity. If you're involved in illegal activity, your chances of being involved in a situation like this, being involved in a shooting or being the victim of a homicide, your chances greatly increase."

KPD said 99 percent of homicides are drug related or involve domestic disputes.

The unusually high number of homicides is not just a problem in Knoxville, but a struggle facing the entire country.

"We're not the only city that's seeing an increase in homicides. This is a problem that's sweeping the nation," DeBusk said. "It's a problem that every community is facing right now, so it's not just unique to Knoxville."

FBI data shows the homicide rate spiked nearly 8 percent around the country in 2016.

Here in Knoxville, the deadliest year was in 1998 when 35 people were killed.

