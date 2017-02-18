Oak Ridge officers investigating Friday night shooting

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

OAK RIDGE, TENN. - The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night.

Officers were called to the Methodist Medical Center Emergency Room shortly before Midnight to investigate a shooting that happened in the Scarboro neighborhood.

Police learned a 19-year-old man had been injured by a gun shot. The victim was reluctant to cooperate with officers. No witnesses have been found.

The investigation is ongoing.

Oak Ridge police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at (865) 425-4399.

