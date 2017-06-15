Oak Ridge PD: 3 bodies found in house

OAK RIDGE, TENN. - Oak Ridge police are investigating the deaths of three people found inside an Oak Ridge home on Thursday morning.

Authorities were alerted after someone became concerned about the welfare of the occupants on Oak Lane, according to a release by the city. The exact address was not released.

Police were called about 8:03 a.m.

No one answered the door when police got to the scene. A "potential victim" could be seen through a window, so officers went inside.

They found the body of an adult woman as well as two other bodies in the house. The names and ages of the deceased have not been released.

Investigators then were called to start their review of what happened inside. Their investigation is ongoing.

