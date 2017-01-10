Oak Ridge Police arrest man for armed robbery

OAK RIDGE - Oak Ridge Police took a man into custody after he robbed a business at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Police said officers responded to the Hibachi Burger restaurant on Randolph Road at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The person who called 911 said that a man wearing a bandana over his face and armed with a pistol demanded money from the restaurant. The caller said the man took an undetermined amount of cash before running out of the restaurant.

When police arrived on the scene, the restaurant owner told officers he chased the man for a short time.

Officers spotted a man matching the suspect's description on Hamilton Circle around 6:30 p.m. They chased and caught him a few minutes later on Hillside Road.

Investigators continue to look into the incident, and charges are expected.

The man has not been identified.

