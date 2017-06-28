WBIR
Oak Ridge Police ask for help identifying man wanted for questioning

June 28, 2017

OAK RIDGE - Oak Ridge Police have asked for help identifying and locating a man wanted for questioning in a purse theft and credit card fraud.

Contact Detective Jon Wilson at (865) 425-3502 if you have any information.

