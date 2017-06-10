Oak Ridge police warn of cell phone scammers posing as city

OAK RIDGE - Be on the lookout Oak Ridge residents – police say one or more scammers are calling people posing as the City of Oak Ridge.

The Oak Ridge Police Department said to look out for a call from the number (865) 425-1892 with the caller ID "OAKRIDGE CITY" or "CITY OF OAK RIDGE." Police said that number is not associated with the City of Oak Ridge and people should hang up immediately and ignore any message from the caller.

ORPD said there may be other numbers with a 425 prefix using "spoofing" technology to program the caller ID to appear like it's from the city or another local entity. People that receive the call will hear a recorded message saying they won a trip of something of value, but police said this is a scam.

As always, people are reminded never to give out personal information over the phone to unknown cold callers.

