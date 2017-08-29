Officers arrest four in Blount County drug sting

The Blount County Sheriff's Office commended its officers on a recent drug bust.

Sheriff James Lee Berrong said investigators with the BCSO, Alcoa Police Department and the Maryville Police Department along with the BCSO SWAT team arrested four people and cited two others while executing a search warrant at 914 Mynders Avenue.





Officers arrested four for possession of a heroin with intent to sell. They cited two others to court for possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana.

"We are committed to keeping Blount County a safe place to live and raise a family," Sheriff Berrong said. "We are aggressively fighting the heroin problem that has affected so many families.”

The following people were involved in the bust:

Jeffrey Ronald Patterson, age 58, of Mynders Avenue. Arrest for maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold, possession of Schedule 1 (heroin) with intent to sale, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristi Danielle Brown, age 36, of Mynders Avenue. Arrested for maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold, possession of schedule 1 (heroin) with intent to sale.

Derek Johnson, age 31, of Birmingham Alabama. Arrested for possession of Schedule 1 (heroin) with intent to sale.

Spencer Danarrd McDaniel, age 35, of Birmingham Alabama. Arrested for possession of Schedule 1 (heroin) with intent to sale.

Donald Ricky Smith. Cited to court for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Jeffrey Patterson. Cited to court for simple possession of Schedule 6 (marijuana).

© 2017 WBIR.COM