Officers investigate shooting in Western Heights area

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

WBIR 5:44 AM. EST January 02, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

At 9:54 p.m. on January 1, KPD officers were called out to the scene of a shooting at 1731 Jourolman Avenue in the Western Heights area of Knoxville.  

When they arrived, they found a man outside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by Rural Metro to UT Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

No other information was given on the victim's status.


