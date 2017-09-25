Officers respond to shooting on Jefferson Ave in East Knoxville

Police car image - AP (Photo: AP)

EAST KNOXVILLE - Officers have responded to a shooting on Jefferson Avenue in East Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The shooting was called in with one victim at around 11:16 a.m. Monday, Darrell DeBusk with KPD said.

Police on scene said the victim is a male and he was transported to UT Medical Center.

WBIR 10News is working to get more information and will update this article as soon as that becomes available.

© 2017 WBIR.COM