Charges are pending against an armed man found at an East Knoxville store, a day after a gunman robbed it, hurt the clerk and then fled, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The man's name and the nature of the charges have not been released.

About 9:05 a.m. Friday, a caller tipped KPD about someone suspicious in the back of the Dollar General at 2265 McCalla Ave.

"Officers arrived and located the suspect wearing a dark hoody jacket, sunglasses, and a bandanna around his neck," according to a news release from KPD Sgt. Jason Keck. "Officers checked the subject and found a weapon. As officers disarmed him of a 1911 style handgun, the subject fled on foot."

They caught him in Lot A of the nearby Walter P. Taylor Homes housing project, according to Keck.

Police noted Friday a gunman robbed the same store Thursday but aren't saying if the incidents are related.

Shortly before noon Thursday, a gunman rushed into the Dollar General, demanding money. When the clerk tried to comply, he pointed his handgun at him and struck him in the face several times, according to KPD.

He grabbed the cash register drawer and ran off. The gunman was described as wearing a dark hoody jacket and dark pants.

The clerk was treated at an area hospital.

