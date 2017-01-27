One injured in East Knoxville shooting

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Dollar General store in East Knoxville Friday night, according to Knoxville Police.

Officers responded to the Dollar General at 2265 McCalla Ave. around 8 p.m. Police said they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken to UT Medical Center with what police said where life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the KPD Crime & Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

