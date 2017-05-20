One inmate is still on the run after an escape from the Hamblen County Jail overnight.

Michael Teal and Dakota Truslow escaped from the jail around 10:30 p.m. last night. The jail says there was an assault involved.

Teal is now in custody, and officers are still searching for Truslow.

A woman is also in officer custody in connection with the escape. Officers have not released her name at this time.

