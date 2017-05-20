WBIR
Close

One inmate missing after escape from Hamblen Co. jail, one in custody

WBIR 4:34 AM. EDT May 21, 2017

One inmate is still on the run after an escape from the Hamblen County Jail overnight. 

Michael Teal and Dakota Truslow escaped from the jail around 10:30 p.m. last night. The jail says there was an assault involved. 

Teal is now in custody, and officers are still searching for Truslow. 

A woman is also in officer custody in connection with the escape. Officers have not released her name at this time.

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories