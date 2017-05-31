One person hurt and another in custody after Morgan County shooting

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office took a man into custody after a shooting hospitalized another man.

Authorities said they responded to a shooting at the parking lot of a business on Highway 62 just inside Morgan County. When they arrived, they found a man that had been shot.

LIFESTAR flew the man to UT Medical Center. His condition is unknown, but deputies said the man was 'stable' when he left.

MCSO said it took another man into custody for questioning. No charges have been placed yet, but authorities said the shooting appears to be domestic in nature.

The District Attorney General's office is currently involved in the investigation.

