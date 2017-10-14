One person killed in Kodak hit-and-run

Police lights.

KODAK, TENN. - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that left an 18-year-old dead in Kodak Saturday morning.

THP says the hit-and-run happened on Douglas Dam Road around 12:50 a.m. The victim has been identified as Alexis Harnage of Kodak.

Authorities say the vehicle has been described as a white truck with a wooden bed. The make and model of the truck are unknown at this time.

If anyone has any additional information, you can contact THP at 1-(800)-490-3490.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to bring you updates as we receive them.

