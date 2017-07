Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville County dispatch confirmed a shooting in East Knoxville, leaving one person injured.

The call came in at 7:01 p.m.

The shooting happened at Austin Homes Apartments.

One person was transported to the hospital.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

We'll continue to bring updates as we receive them.

