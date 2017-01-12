Man in custody after 'hostage situation' in Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge officials say a "hostage situation" ended peacefully Thursday night when an armed man was taken into custody around 8 p.m.

Oak Ridge Police received a call about a family disturbance on Norton Road around 6:20 p.m. When officers responded to the home, a man barricaded himself inside the house with a 9-year-old girl.

According to Oak Ridge Police, the man, identified as 36-year-old Robert Foreman, armed himself with a rifle and threatened the officers.

Police cordoned off an area around the home, and crisis negotiators talked with Foreman for a little over an hour before he surrendered peacefully at 8 p.m.

Foreman was taken into custody and the child was found safe inside the home. No one was injured.

Foreman was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to the Anderson County Detention Facility.

