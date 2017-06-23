Pair suspected in more than 50 vehicle break-ins

Shawanda Stuart and Lincoln Sanders (Photo: Custom)

LOUDON COUNTY - A man and woman authorities believe are responsible for at least 50 vehicle burglaries in Loudon County are now behind bars.

Shawanda Stuart and Lincoln Sanders are charged with numerous counts of burglary and theft, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe they may be responsible for more burglaries in West Knox County, Lenoir City, and Loudon.

Stolen backpacks, jewelry, phones, and guns are among the hundreds of items recovered after the pair's arrest. If you believe you may have been a victim, you can call Special Investigator Cosner at 865-986-4823 to set up an appointment to identify your belongings.

