Parents accused of murder in 2-year-olds hot car death arraigned

SEVIER COUNTY - Parents of a two-year-old boy who was found dead inside of a vehicle in Gatlinburg earlier this month have been arraigned.

Anthony Dyllan Phillips, 26, and Jade Elizabeth Phillips, 24, were arraigned in a Sevier County courtroom Monday morning, according to the Sevier County Clerk's Office.

Anthony and Jade Phillips have been charged in the death of their 2-year-old son Kipp Phillips. Photos courtesy TBI.

On July 14 around 2 p.m., 2-year-old Kipp Phillips was found dead in a car in front of a house in the 400 block of Laurel Avenue. Investigators said he’d been there since the night before.

Last Monday, evidence gathered was presented to a grand jury and the panel indicted the mother and father on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

Chief Brackins did not share any details about what the department’s investigation found about the circumstances of the child’s death, but the charges indicate it was not an accident. Brackins said the parents were in shock and remorseful.

If convicted of murder, the pair could face life in prison.

