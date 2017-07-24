Parents arrested in death of 2-year-old left in Gatlinburg vehicle overnight

SEVIER COUNTY - The parents of a 2-year-old found dead inside a vehicle in Gatlinburg earlier this month have been arrested on first-degree murder, child neglect and child abuse charges.

The Sevier County Grand Jury heard evidence in the case and returned presentments against Anthony Dyllan Phillips and Jade Elizabeth Phillips on Monday, according to Sevier County District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn.

The presentments included: one count of first-degree murder, committed in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect for the killing of a child under 8 years of age; one count of first-degree murder, committed in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse for the killing of a child under 8 years of age; one count of aggravated child neglect committed against a child under 8 years of age; and one count aggravated child abuse committed against a child under 8 years of age.

The couple's first court appearance has not yet been set.

Gatlinburg Police said the child was found dead in a car on Laurel Avenue just before 2 p.m. Friday, July 14. Police said they believed the child had been in the car since Thursday ngiht.

Gatlinburg Police Chief Randall Brackins said the parents were Gatlinburg residents who were renting a house on that street.

Criminal attorney Don Bosch said if someone is convicted, the punishments for aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse are stringent.

"Understand under Tennessee law, aggravated child abuse or neglect when the child is under the age of 8 carries 15-25 years at 100 percent in a state penitentiary. So it in itself is a serious crime," he said.

Felony murder carries a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

