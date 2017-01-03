Parolee charged in 10 business burglaries

Photo: Knox County Sheriff's Office

A Knoxville man who just got out of prison is charged with breaking into 10 area businesses, according to police.

The Knoxville Police Department identified him as Randall Malenich, 61.

Malenich was caught Dec. 26 hiding inside a business in the 1500 block of Cherry Street as officers responded to a break-in call. Someone had broken the front door to get in, according to information released Tuesday night by KPD.

Among the businesses Malenich is alleged to have broken into: Animal Medical on Magnolia Avenue; Turner Orthodontics on Capital Drive; Jamon's BBQ on Magnolia Avenue; Carr's Rug Cleaning on Sutherland Avenue; Gentry's Trailways on Mitchell Street; Meyer's Logistics on Hoitt Avenue; Free Service Tire on Cherry Street; and Kustom Stitch on Magnolia Avenue.

KPD Investigator Todd Strickenberger worked the case against Malenich. Besides the burglaries, Strickenberg has charged him with two counts of felony theft.

Malenich was paroled from prison Nov. 17.

